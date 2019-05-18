Of Monsters and Men Predict the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

Icelandic group Of Monsters and Men was given the perfect opportunity when they were offered a cameo in the sixth season of Game Of Thrones. As one of many music crossovers in the show, the band is simultaneously rooting for Arya Stark and hoping for a very pessimistic outcome during Sunday’s finale.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Of Monsters and Men Turn It Up for "Alligator"

When Of Monsters and Men found out GOT would be shooting in Iceland, they begged their team to make something happen. “I’m pretty sure our manager just kept asking and asking and finally they must have given in,” guitarist Ragnar “Raggi” Þórhallsson previously joked with The Wall Street Journal.

After finally getting the green light, Raggi and Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir admitted to RADIO.COM that it was kind of just three days of standing on a balcony...

Even though their acting skills weren’t put to the test, the experience was still a magical one that made for some of their favorite working days. Hear from Raggi and Nanna on their experience shooting with Game Of Thrones and how they expect the May 19 finale to go down.

Be warned: the ending they’re hoping for is not pretty.

Along with looking back on their GOT appearance, Of Monsters and Men are also moving forward to even more new music. The band recently returned after several years away, debuting “Alligator” as their official return.