EXCLUSIVE: Muse, Bastille, Foster The People, and More Ask Each Other Hard-Hitting Questions

RADIO.COM’s Not So Silent Night brought together some of the biggest names in alt with what felt like a full festival packed into one night. Some of the artists that lent their energy and talent to the holiday show included Muse, Mike Shinoda, Bastille, Death Cab for Cutie, CHVRCHES, Foster The People, and AJR.

Along with delivering a bunch of fantastic performances, the artists dished out some hard-hitting questions in a pass the baton style interview with each other. From Foster The People challenging Death Cab For Cutie to a 50-mile race (for charity, of course), to Mike Shinoda trying to figure out how many people actually make up the DJ phenomenon that is Marshmello, these questions are things everyone has been dying to know.

Death Cab even purposely tried to stir up some drama by asking Muse about their shared producer, Rich Costey. “We’ll see if that sparks anything,” noted Nick Harmer with a sly chuckle. See what happens in the unpredictable interview above.