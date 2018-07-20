Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump to Score ‘Alice In Wonderland’-Inspired Film

Another interpretation of Lewis Carrol’s timeless Alice In Wonderland is coming soon.

Wonderland, a short-film that presents a modern take on the classic, will be scored by none other than Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump.

Stump is no stranger to composing film scores and has written music for various other productions in the past. Not to mention his work as a primary songwriter for Fall Out Boy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he noted differences between writing techniques for both gigs as writing a song can be more “selfish” while writing for a film should tell the story.

The crowd-funded short features main character Zodwa, an updated take on Alice as an African-American woman to encourage better representation in Hollywood.