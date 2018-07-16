Father John Misty Shares Mind-Bending “Date Night” Music Video

Watch the wonderfully wacky video here

July 16, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Father John Misty performs live on stage on day 3 of All Points East festival

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Josh Tillman’s perfectly narcissistic persona Father John Misty recently dropped his fourth studio album, God’s Favorite Customer.

The witty and honest album features the non-romantic “Date Night.” The track is riddled with vanity and lyrics that proclaim how great the narrator is, calling himself the “second coming” and stating “I'll get you ice-cream if you give me your card.”

“Date Night” is now accompanied by a trippy, animated video that features a variety of made-up creatures, an otherworldly adventure and more.

Watch below:

