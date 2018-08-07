Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Gives Jimmy Kimmel A Disturbing Gift

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl recently dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the first time since last Halloween, keeping the spooky theme going with an unexpected and questionable gift to Jimmy Kimmel.

Related: Dave Grohl Is An Unstoppable One-Man-Band In 'PLAY' Teaser

On his last visit to the show, Grohl showed up dressed as David Letterman to fill in as host. This time, he discussed being asked to jam with Prince, playing every instrument in his upcoming 23-minute song and upcoming Foo Fighters shows.

“If Black Sabbath and ABBA had a love baby, it would be Nirvana” Grohl noted of his diverse and non-exclusive music tastes before giving Kimmel his head… literally.

Get the story behind the strange gift below:

“I’ve never had a guest give me his head before… this is very exciting!”