Good Charlotte Shares “Self Help” Video + Free Download of “Prayers”

The powerful new video tackles mental health

October 26, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Musician Joel Madden of Good Charlotte

Isaac Brekken, Getty

Good Charlotte have stayed true to their style with their latest album, Generation Rx. The thought-provoking album continues to dive into dark topics with the new visual for single “Self Help.”

The new visual follows their trend of telling stories through their music videos. Following the life of a young boxer, a dramatic yet realistic video switches between clips of the band and clips of the athlete training.

Described in a press release as a “physical metaphor for the song's tough lyrical themes,” the boxer represents the determination needed to beat demons such as depression and self-doubt.

Watch the new video below:

Along with the video, the band is giving you a free download of previous single “Prayers.” The powerful song tackles the touchy topic of having a “thoughts and prayers” mindset rather than taking action and actually addressing the issue.

Click here for a free download of “Prayers.” 

 

Tags: 
Good Charlotte
Generation Rx
Self Help