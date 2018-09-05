Good Charlotte Shares True Story In Powerful “Prayers” Video

Good Charlotte’s thought-provoking new song, “Prayers,” becomes even more impactful with its brand new video.

The song on its own can take on multiple interpretations with its relevance and topical nature. Now, the meaning is clearly outlined in this powerful visual. The band tells the touching story of a real life friend who faces struggles while remaining optimistic.

Despite being hardworking and passionate, his family is burdened with the daily fear of deportation. To go along with the theme of turning “thoughts and prayers” into action, the band has donated the budget for the video to RAICES, a nonprofit that provides legal services to refugee and immigrant families.

Watch the full video below: