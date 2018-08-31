Good Charlotte Unveils Emotional New Single “Prayers”

Good Charlotte just shared the thought-provoking new single, “Prayers.”

The topical song weaves listeners through loss and pain as they struggle to deal with tragedies. An emotional chorus focuses on the disconnect they feel between sending thoughts and prayers and actually addressing the root of tragic losses.

Listen to the melancholic and provocative song below:

“Prayers” is the second single off of Generation Rx- get details on their upcoming album here.