Greta Van Fleet Shares Album Details + New Track “Watching Over”

After topping rock charts with just an EP and a few hard-hitting singles, Greta Van Fleet has unveiled the official details for their debut album.

The classic-rock-influenced young band has secured their spot in rock with the driving “Highway Tune” and “When The Curtain Falls.” Their brand new single, “Watching Over,” shows a slower side of their music with an emotional rock ballad.

Listen to the new track below:

Their highly-anticipated album is titled Anthem of the Peaceful Army, describing it as a “call to arms” as music is “a tool of peace and a revolution of the soul where freedom and harmony preside.” Anthem of the Peaceful Army is due October 19 and pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

1. Age of Man

2. The Cold Wind

3. When The Curtain Falls

4. Watching Over

5. Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)

6. You’re The One

7. The New Day

8. Mountain of the Sun

9. Brave New World

10. Anthem