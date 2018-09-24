Greta Van Fleet Unveils New Song “Lover, Leaver”

Greta Van Fleet is gearing up for the release of their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army.

In our exclusive interview, the guys told us that we would be getting a full album soon... but we didn’t know it would be this soon. Anthem of the Peaceful Army is due October 19 and will feature the brand new “Lover, Leaver” along with a few other already released singles.

“Lover, Leaver” is a grooving track carried by Sam Kiszka’s bass and Josh Kiszka’s emotive crooning. The song, often featured on their live setlist over the past year, dives into the cycle of relationships and will reportedly be accompanied by a seven-minute version on the album.

Listen to the new track below: