Halsey and YUNGBLUD Cover Death Cab For Cutie's “I Will Follow You Into The Dark”

We honestly can’t get enough of these two. During Halsey’s surprise visit to Australia to perform “11 Minutes” with YUNGBLUD, the duo also teamed up for a stunning cover.

Joining Triple J’s Like A Version, they delivered an emotional performance of Death Cab For Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.”

The powerful cover showcased their vocals with a stripped-down instrumental backing that included YUNGBLUD on the piano and a strings section. Watch their stirring cover in the video above!

In a Tweet, Halsey explained the song choice could be a nod to their fast-paced “11 Minutes” music video. She’s likely referencing how the couple finds their way back together after enduring the five stages of grief.