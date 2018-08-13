Hozier Returns with Surprise UK Charity Shows

Hozier’s first new music in four years may be just around the corner. The singer-songwriter recently announced surprise shows for charity and, hidden in the press release is an announcement that his new music is set to debut “very soon.”

A September 11 London show will benefit War Child, a non-profit supporting children in areas affected by conflict and its aftermath. The show comes in the first week of his almost entirely sold-out upcoming tour.

I'm delighted to announce three very special live rehearsal shows in @academydublin with all proceeds going to @SafeIreland, @oneinfourirish & @PMVtrust. I'm also very happy to perform a special show for @WarChildUK at @KOKOLondon. For full details visit https://t.co/IdE4mSlIEh pic.twitter.com/k8ONq9Ocid — Hozier (@Hozier) August 13, 2018

Along with the London show, Hozier has announced three “live rehearsal” sets in Dublin that benefit One In Four and the Peter McVerry trust. The organizations tackle helping those affected by childhood sexual abuse and homelessness, respectively.

The “Take Me To Church” singer is expected to debut new music on the tour and will likely release singles before embarking on the European and North American trek.