Hozier Shares Activist-Filled “Nina Cried Power” Video

Watch the new video and his honest chat with Mavis Staples

September 12, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Hozier performs live on stage at the O2 Brixton Academy

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Hozier just shared a simple yet incredibly moving video for the title track of his latest release, Nina Cried Power.

Related: Hozier Shares ‘Nina Cried Power,’ His First Music in 4 Years

He describes the four-song EP as a sampler of his upcoming album and notes “Nina Cried Power” is a protest song and a “thank you note” to artists and activists that have changed the world.

The brand new accompanying visual shows a number of Irish activists thoughtfully listening to the track. Close-up shots of their faces highlight their emotional reactions to the powerful song, with some even shedding a few tears.

Watch at around the 3:00 mark of his livestream below:

A full list of the activists featured is available here. The livestream wraps up with a touching chat with Mavis Staples, a singer who’s changed the world with her fearlessness and powerful voice and features on the track.

Tags: 
Hozier
Nina Cried Power
Mavis Staples