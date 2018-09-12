Hozier Shares Activist-Filled “Nina Cried Power” Video

Hozier just shared a simple yet incredibly moving video for the title track of his latest release, Nina Cried Power.

Related: Hozier Shares ‘Nina Cried Power,’ His First Music in 4 Years

He describes the four-song EP as a sampler of his upcoming album and notes “Nina Cried Power” is a protest song and a “thank you note” to artists and activists that have changed the world.

The brand new accompanying visual shows a number of Irish activists thoughtfully listening to the track. Close-up shots of their faces highlight their emotional reactions to the powerful song, with some even shedding a few tears.

Watch at around the 3:00 mark of his livestream below:

A full list of the activists featured is available here. The livestream wraps up with a touching chat with Mavis Staples, a singer who’s changed the world with her fearlessness and powerful voice and features on the track.