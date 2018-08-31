Hozier’s New Music Is Coming Even Sooner Than Expected

Hozier just shared a handwritten note revealing the release date and title of his upcoming EP.

Related: Hozier Returns with Surprise UK Charity Shows

The Irish singer-songwriter’s highly-anticipated follow up to his 2014 self-titled album will be here exactly a week from today (August 31). That’s right. Seven days.

Can't wait to share these songs with you #NinaCriedPower pic.twitter.com/UAn8HtScXN — Hozier (@Hozier) August 31, 2018

Nina Cried Power is due September 6, paving the way for his almost entirely sold out North American tour that kicks off September 15. The EP is his first release in four years, a gap that proved how timeless his megahit "Take Me To Church" truly is.