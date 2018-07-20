Imagine Dragons’ “Natural” Makes Live TV Debut

Imagine Dragons recently returned with their first new release since their chart-topping album, Evolve.

The band just brought the pump-up anthem, “Natural,” to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage. Frontman Dan Reynolds perfectly balances vocal control with gritty shouts in the energetic single’s live TV debut.

Watch the captivating performance below:

The virtually flawless performance sounds pretty darn indistinguishable from the recorded version minus the added energy and entrancing visuals.