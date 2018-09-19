Imagine Dragons Share Energetic New Song "Zero"

The song will be featured in 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'

September 19, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons just shared their latest single, the upbeat and positive “Zero” that will appear on Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2's soundtrack. 

They’re a band that can do it all, from explosive tracks like “Natural” to the more laid-back “Born To Be Yours.”

Their latest track sits between the two styles, delivering a lightly 80s-inspired melody with grooving guitar and accenting hand claps. Every song needs hand claps. Frontman Dan Reynolds' percussive vocals follow a common theme for the band with an uplifting and inspiring message.

Follow along with the cheerful song in the creative lyric video below:

