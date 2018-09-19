Imagine Dragons Share Energetic New Song "Zero"

Imagine Dragons just shared their latest single, the upbeat and positive “Zero” that will appear on Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2's soundtrack.

They’re a band that can do it all, from explosive tracks like “Natural” to the more laid-back “Born To Be Yours.”

Their latest track sits between the two styles, delivering a lightly 80s-inspired melody with grooving guitar and accenting hand claps. Every song needs hand claps. Frontman Dan Reynolds' percussive vocals follow a common theme for the band with an uplifting and inspiring message.

Follow along with the cheerful song in the creative lyric video below: