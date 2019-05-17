Lana Del Rey Delivers Soaring Cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”

Lana Del Rey is back to make sure everyone knows its summertime- no sadness involved this time around.

Lana is gearing up for her upcoming album release with a nod to longtime alternative favorites Sublime. After sharing a short teaser to social media, the full version of her take on “Doin’ Time” is here… and it couldn’t be more perfect.

The shimmering queen turned the nostalgic beach rock song into what feels like a track of her own. With a turned down tempo, the introduction of strings, and fluttering harmonies, the 1996 song is born again.

Her Sublime cover comes after the release of previous singles teasing her upcoming Norman F***ing Rockwell. The album, produced with the help of collaborator Jack Antonoff, will feature "Hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it", "Venice Bitch", and "Mariners Apartment Complex.”