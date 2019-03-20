Linkin Park Fans Celebrate Chester Bennington’s Birthday With #MakeChesterProud

+ Hear from Mike Shinoda on the importance of supporting loved ones

March 20, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

“The more you talk about that stuff, the more open you are about the things that are going on, the less scary they are” Mike Shinoda perfectly explains of the importance of breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health. 

The Linkin Park family was struck with tragedy when the energetic, compassionate, and incredibly talented Chester Bennington died. With the overwhelming stress of the music industry and looming demons from his struggles with mental health carried on his back, Chester lost his battle on July 20, 2017.

Today, March 20, marks what would have been the pioneering musician’s 43rd birthday. Despite his physical exit from the world, his legacy carries on through everything from his music to the passionate fans and family who continue to spread his message.

Loved ones like Mike Shinoda are celebrating by breaking down the stigma of mental health through the #MakeChesterProud hashtag on social media. The Linkin Park website now includes a page fully dedicated to the hashtag, where fans are sharing their own stories and remembering Chester. Along with encouraging fans to spread positivity in Chester’s honor, Mike has worked alongside Talinda Bennington to support her mental health foundation, 320 Changes Direction, and has shared his own journey through grief on the diary-like Post Traumatic.  

Hear from Mike on the importance of recognizing the signs that your loved ones are struggling in the video above, and join in on the hashtag with the Tweets below.  

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.

