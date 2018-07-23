Lzzy Hale and Smashing Pumpkins Cover "Stairway To Heaven"

The Smashing Pumpkins' quasi-reunion tour is well underway, featuring highlights such as their spin on Led Zeppelin’s eight-minute classic, “Stairway To Heaven.”

At their July 20 Nashville show, another level was added to the performance with the surprise addition of Halestorm vocalist and guitarist, Lzzy Hale. Watch the fan footage of their performance below:

Halestorm is currently gearing up for the release of Vicious, the band’s fourth studio album due this Friday, June 27. Ahead of the release of their upcoming album, they shared a sultry video for “Do Not Disturb.”

Watch the visual for their latest single below: