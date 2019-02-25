Mark Hoppus and Alex Gaskarth’s Simple Creatures Gets Weird With New Song “Strange Love”

Mark Hoppus and Alex Gaskarth are getting strange on their second release as Simple Creatures. After announcing a side project that left the entire alt community in flames, the new Blink-182 and All Time Low superduo is back with their follow-up to “Drugs.”

Related: Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Drop Joint Project’s First Song

“Strange Love” is Simple Creature’s second release. Fitting perfectly with the name, things go off the walls in a trippy video for the upbeat and synthy track. The pair rocks their way through brightly colored glitches in their first music video.

Along with the new single and accompanying music video, the duo also announced that their debut EP is on its way.

Going under the same title as their new single, the 6-track Strange Love EP is coming March 29. Pre-orders are available here.