Matt Bellamy’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Track Has Been On Muse's Setlist This Whole Time

Muse’s Simulation Theory World Tour is a spectacle highlighted by sci-fi inspiration, incredible music, and the sneaky appearance of an unreleased song. As the band travels the globe in support of their larger-than-life album Simulation Theory, frontman Matt Bellamy is also preparing for a perfectly fitting appearance on a Game of Thrones-inspired album.

Their cinematic songs were essentially already created to fit into a show like Game Of Thrones. In an Instagram comment responding to a fan who asked about an interlude they’ve been playing during their live shows, Matt revealed that the song titled “Pray” would be released in April.

“I wrote that for something else actually, but it fits nicely into the tour setlist. It will come out soon (April time I think) connected to a well-known TV show…” he wrote.

After the announcement of the For The Throne album, it was revealed that the “well-known TV show” he hinted at is Game Of Thrones. Listen to the atmospheric “Pray” above and get the official release on the April 26 GOT album.