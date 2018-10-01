Mike Shinoda and Talinda Bennington Front Suicide Prevention PSA

Over a year after the tragic loss of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, his legacy continues to be as strong as ever.

Just two of the many people helping keep Chester’s incredible impact going are wife Talinda Bennington and bandmate Mike Shinoda. They’ve continued to be very vocal about mental health, using their voices to create an open dialogue whenever and wherever they can.

Some of their latest work involves fronting a suicide prevention PSA. The video highlights checking in on loved ones and recognizing the signs that someone is struggling.

Mike Shinoda also recently participated in our I’m Listening broadcast and equated mental health to a scale. Rather than describing it as a constant state of being, Shinoda note the continually changing entity that is mental health and how we should be aware of how we’re feeling.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.