Mumford & Sons Cover Radiohead’s “All I Need” at Surprise Set

Attendees at Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival were treated to a surprise set from Mumford & Sons.

The secret headliners pulled out all the stops for their set, mixing unexpected covers and special guests into their typical setlist. One of their many guests was Phoebe Bridgers, a fellow folk musician who had taken the festival’s stage earlier that day.

They joined forces to cover Radiohead's "All I Need," watch the fan-shot footage below:

Other highlights of their set included a cover of Maggie Roger’s “Alaska” featuring Maggie herself and a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” with Brandi Carlile.