Mumford & Sons Debut Three New Tracks at Festival

Mumford & Sons have been quiet in terms of new music since the release of their 2015 LP, Wilder Mind. Now, the band is readying for the release of their upcoming fourth studio album and they've live-premiered three new tracks.

Related: Mumford & Sons Cover Radiohead’s “All I Need” at Surprise Set

During their August 11 set at Hungary’s Sziget Festival, the British folk rockers unveiled new songs “See A Sign,” “Guiding Light,” and “Woman.” The debut of so many new songs at once seems to hint at the nearing completion of their next album and we wouldn’t be surprised to see an official single dropped very soon.

Their set opened with the calming and atmospheric “See A Sign,” setting the tone for the synthy track with a dimly lit, blue stage. Watch them perform the new music below:

"See A Sign"

"Woman"

"Guiding Light"