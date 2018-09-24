Mumford & Sons Play Surprise Set After "Guiding Light" Video Taping

Mumford & Sons recently released “Guiding Light,” returning with their first release in three years.

Related: Mumford & Sons Release New Single "Guiding Light," Announce 4th Studio Album 'Delta'

To celebrate their new music and Delta album announcement, the UK rockers played a surprise set outside of one of London’s iconic art galleries. Much like Mumford & Sons, London’s Tate Modern gallery is known for its innovation and creativity.

The pop-up set came while the band was filming an upcoming “Guiding Light” music video, delivering a quick performance for the crowd with new and old songs.

Watch fan-filmed clips from the impromptu show below: