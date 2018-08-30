Muse Reveal New Single "The Dark Side," Share Album Details
Muse are continuing preparation for their upcoming album with a brand new single and an official release date.
“The Dark Side” is the latest track off of their follow-up to 2015’s Drones, weaving viewers through a futuristic landscape in the neon new video. The song walks the typical Muse line of eeriness and sci-fi.
The single is the fourth off of their upcoming Simulation Theory and the eighth studio LP just got a shiny new release date of November 9. Pre-orders are available here.
