Muse Reveal New Single "The Dark Side," Share Album Details

Get details on their upcoming ‘Simulation Theory’ here

August 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Matt Bellamy of Muse performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

Muse are continuing preparation for their upcoming album with a brand new single and an official release date.

“The Dark Side” is the latest track off of their follow-up to 2015’s Drones, weaving viewers through a futuristic landscape in the neon new video. The song walks the typical Muse line of eeriness and sci-fi.

Watch the dystopian video below:

The single is the fourth off of their upcoming Simulation Theory and the eighth studio LP just got a shiny new release date of November 9. Pre-orders are available here

 

