Muse Tease “Pressure” Release: Exclusive Details
Get the low down on their upcoming single
September 25, 2018
In our exclusive interview, we put Muse under “Pressure” to reveal what single was coming next. Now, the band is readying to officially release the track.
In July, frontman Matt Bellamy told us the song would be returning to Muse’s “classic” sound, delivering a rock track that stands as upcoming album Simulation Theory’s lead single.
Watch the full exclusive below:
The track is expected to drop in October and lyrics shared by Genius suggest a dark song exploring a mind trapped by expectations. The song follows four singles including “The Dark Side” and “Something Human,” leading up to the album’s November 9 release date.