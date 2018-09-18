Panic! At The Disco Can't Get Enough of this College Marching Band's Covers

We’re totally geeking out about the Temple University marching band’s Panic! At The Disco covers and, apparently, so is Panic.

Following last year’s medley performance of P!ATD hits including “Victorious,” “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” and “This Is Gospel,” the super talented marching band is back with performances of “High Hopes” and “Say Amen (Saturday Night).”

Their perfectly synchronized formations landed them another spot on Panic’s Twitter and, of course, a spot in our hearts.

As a Temple grad, I may be slightly biased, but these are pretty much the greatest covers ever of all time ever in life.

Watch the full performances below: