Pearl Jam Dedicate The White Stripes’ “We’re Going To Be Friends” To Teachers

Watch the cover and Eddie's touching speech here

August 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam at Great Stage Park during Bonnaroo

“I feel like a waiter with too many tables, I wanna make sure everyone’s happy,” frontman Eddie Vedder noted while pausing to admire the crowd at Pearl Jam’s August 8 Seattle show.

After casually chatting with fans and calling out some adorable kids, Eddie introduced a The White Stripes cover with a touching speech. He praised both the audience in general and gave a special nod to teachers before diving into the performance. 

Watch his full speech and Pearl Jam’s rendition of “We’re Going To Be Friends” here:

 

