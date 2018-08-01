Portugal. The Man Apologizes for Lack of Banter + Covers Metallica

Accurately self-proclaimed “best band in the world” Portugal. The Man has been pulling out all the stops for their live shows. Their setlist additions span from an unexpected opening with Metallica’s “For Whom The Bell Tolls” to Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2.”

The band apologizes for their aversion to the usual artist technique of yelling random things at the crowd, preferring instead to hide themselves on a dimly lit stage while delivering a technically flawless show.

Watch them cover “For Whom The Bell Tolls” here:

While on the road, the band’s sleeper hit “Tidal Wave” has been slowing gaining momentum… much like an actual tidal wave.

Listen to the emerging track below: