Red Hot Chili Peppers Ready For New Album

According to frontman Anthony Kiedis, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to head back into the studio.

Related: Foo Fighters Joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and John Travolta

Speaking with the New York Post while attending New York Fashion Week, a teddy bear sticker-wearing Kiedis revealed that the band is heading into the studio in about two weeks. The album will be their 12th studio release, following up 2016’s The Getaway and filling big shoes left by monster hits like “Californication” and “Snow (Hey Oh).”

The funky California rockers have made a name for themselves with their unique blend of genres and fans are more than ready for new music.

"anthony kiedis says red hot chili peppers are working on a new project" pic.twitter.com/vVzn5loaig — michelle-- (@thisishangriIa) September 11, 2018

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS WILL START TO WORK ON A NEW ALBUM IN TWO WEEKS — RHCP Live (@redhot_live) September 11, 2018

get ready for the constant chatter from the fandom once rhcp release their new album it’ll be like “this song like asdfghjkl” ohmigosh we’re gonna be noisy again but like in a good way — grace (@jesuskiedis) September 13, 2018