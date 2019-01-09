See ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Live Aid Concert Recreation Side-by-Side With Queen’s Performance

Bohemian Rhapsody is hot off of two huge wins at the Golden Globes, with many eyeing Rami Malek as an early favorite for the upcoming Oscars nominations. The highest-grossing biopic of all time is the film that keeps on giving with its incredible portrayal of the legendary Queen.

Related: Queen Announces New Tour As 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Becomes The Biggest Music Biopic Ever

In a new video posted to the official Queen YouTube account, clips from the film’s recreation of the Live Aids performance are sat side-by-side with shots from the original performance. The electric performance is often praised as one of the best of all time, leaving huge shoes for the cast to fill.

Comments from the cast cut between the performance videos and the band’s own Roger Taylor and Brian May pop in to commend their successful undertaking of the huge task.

An unofficial version of the comparison was also made, giving fans a 10-minute video that kicks off with a spine-tingling rendition of film namesake "Bohemian Rhapsody." Arguably the greatest song ever written.