‘Songs That Saved My Life’ Compilation Album Benefits Suicide Prevention

On Friday, November 9, Hopeless Records released a covers album for a great cause. Songs That Saved My Life is a 12-track compilation album where a bunch of fantastic bands teamed up to support mental health and suicide prevention organizations.

Groups such as The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, Against Me! and many more came together to put their spin on songs that have heavily influenced their lives in one way or another. The album includes vulnerable tracks that span all the way from The Beatles’ “Let It Be” to Linkin Park’s “Crawling.”

Dance Gavin Dance - “Semi Charmed Life” (Third Eye Blind)

Movements - "Losing My Religion" (R.E.M.)

Get the album here to help benefit charities such as To Write Love On Her Arms, a non-profit that provides resources to those struggling with addiction, depression, self-injury and thoughts of suicide.

Tracklist:

Neck Deep - "Torn" (Natalie Imbruglia) Movements - "Losing My Religion" (R.E.M.) Stand Atlantic - "Your Graduation" (Modern Baseball) Dance Gavin Dance - "Semi Charmed Life" (Third Eye Blind) Against Me! - "People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band) Taking Back Sunday - "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" (Smashing Pumpkins) Dream State - "Crawling" (Linkin Park) As It Is - "Such Great Heights" (The Postal Service) Oceans Ate Alaska - "Shape of my Heart" (Sting) Too Close To Touch - "Let It Be" (The Beatles) Dan Campbell & Ace Enders - "Broom People" (The Mountain Goats) The Maine - "Transatlanticism" (Death Cab For Cutie)

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.