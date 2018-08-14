The Struts Debut New Song “Primadonna Like Me”

After The Struts' radio hit “Body Talks,” the band is back with the glamorous new single “Primadonna Like Me.”

The sonically huge track delivers an 80s rock-tinged sound characterized by punchy vocals and a synth-heavy melody. Lyrics refer to frontman Luke Spiller’s stage alter-ego, an ultra-confident and flashy character that verges on narcissistic.

Listen to the full track below:

In our exclusive interview, the band played off of their single “Body Talks” with a game of Operation. Have you ever wondered what a funny bone would say?

Watch the hilarious video here: