Taking Back Sunday Announces 20th Anniversary Album, Will Play 'Tell All Your Friends' in Full

Taking Back Sunday is celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band with some fantastic announcements.

Related: Halsey Performs "Remembering Sunday" with All Time Low

The Long Island alt rock band formed in 1999 and has delivered hits such as “MakeDamnSure” and “Cute Without The ‘E’” as longtime fan-favorites.

Taking Back Sunday is still going strong 20 years later, releasing Tidal Wave in 2016 and recently wrapping up a cross-country tour with Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low.

A busy 2019 for the band will include a 20th anniversary compilation album titled Twenty that spans their full discography and includes a number of surprises. They’ll also be embarking on a massive world tour, playing debut album Tell All Your Friends in its entirety in every city.

Cities with two nights will also get to hear either Where You Want To Be or Louder Now in full. Celebrate the band’s career-defining moment at the dates below, with international dates listed here and a leg 2 to be announced soon.

January 29: Beartooth Theatre, Anchorage, AK

February 1 & 2: The Republik, Honolulu, HI

March 25 & 26: House Of Blues, Houston, TX

March 28 & 29: Emo’s, Austin, TX

March 30 & 31: House Of Blues, Dallas, TX

April 1: Charley B’s, Lubbock, TX

April 3: Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque, NM

April 4 & 5: Marquee Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

April 6 & 7: The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

April 11 & 12: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

April 13 & 14: The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

April 16 & 17: Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

April 19 & 20: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

April 21 & 22: Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

April 24: MacEwan Hall, Calgary, AB

April 26: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB

April 27 & 28: First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

April 30 & May 1: The Summit, Denver, CO

May 2 & 3: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

May 4 & 5: House Of Blues, Las Vegas, NV