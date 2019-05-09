Tom DeLonge Praises New Blink-182 Song After Huge Week for Angels and Airwaves

Tom DeLonge is celebrating a huge week with the return of Angels and Airwaves. After the release of “Rebel Girl” and the announcement of their first tour in seven years, Tom is hopping on Instagram to explain he’s stunned by the incredible reception his comeback has received.

“I thought we would have a lot of amazing fans show up, but I never thought that we would sell stuff out within like 10 minutes,” he explained in a video thanking fans for their support. The success of their tour onsale has been so overwhelming that the band is planning venue upgrades to accommodate demand.

SOLD OUT SHOWS - stay tune for larger venues and/or more tickets in select cities! @AVABandOfficial pic.twitter.com/FLNari52PB — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) May 4, 2019

“You’ll also see the new Blink song,” DeLonge says after advising fans to check out the latest Angels and Airwaves single. “I’m super excited for those guys, it’s cool to see the evolution of their music. You’ll also see Mark’s other band, Simple Creatures. It looks like a little bit of punk rock is seeping through on the national music lovers index.”

His praise for former bandmate Mark Hoppus and the brand new Blink-182 song shows there’s no bad blood between the longtime friends and warmed the hearts of longtime fans who are still hoping for and original Blink lineup reunion. While a reunion may not be in the cards, their celebration of Enema Of The State’s 20th anniversary was packed with enough nostalgia to last a lifetime.

