Tom Morello Discusses Releasing "Records" Worth of Unheard Audioslave Recordings

Audioslave disbanded in 2007 after Chris Cornell split from the band. The supergroup was filled with musical powerhouses that never could have truly lasted together, but the band was seriously impactful nonetheless. After the tragic passing of Chris Cornell on May 18, 2017, any hopes of an eventual reunion or new music evaporated.

Now, guitarist Tom Morello is revealing that Audioslave is sitting on a vault of unreleased music. The tracks, featuring late singer Chris Cornell, could eventually see the light of day. "We'll figure it out at some point, but there's a lot of records worth of stuff that didn't get released,” he revealed to BackStory.

“There's a few of my favorite Audioslave songs that just never fully saw the light of day, so hopefully they'll come out with something."

While he explained that there are “no impediments” to releasing the “great amount” of material they have, there also haven’t been concrete plans made to release it. Morello has previously discussed waiting for the right time to release the tracks and hopes that they’ll be available to the public eventually.

Watch the full interview for BackStory in the video above.

