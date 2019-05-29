Tom Morello Says a Rage Against The Machine Reunion Isn't Happening Any Time Soon

Rage Against The Machine had a nine-year run filled with aggression, great music, and fighting the power. With new music produced from 1991-2000 and reunion shows sprinkled throughout 2007-2011, fans have been expecting another comeback for years now.

While guitarist Tom Morello is still very active as both a solo artist and in Prophets Of Rage, he’s dismissing rumors of the return of Rage Against The Machine. The political climate calls for a band like RATM to fuel change, but Morello is calling for a new band to take on the task.

"There's no news on the Rage Against The Machine front. The times demand people standing up. That's what I'm doing with my stuff, what Prophets Of Rage is doing. Don't wait around for Rage Against The Machine. Form your own band and get it done," he responded in an interview with hardDrive.

While their electric chemistry created effortless music that was ready to soundtrack a revolution, they’re not planning anything new. In the meantime, listen to Morello’s signature riffs and socially-charged lyrics on his solo album and the latest Prophets of Rage song.

Prophets of Rage have been teasing a new direction and are reportedly working on a new album.

