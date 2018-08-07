Tom Morello Shares “We Don’t Need You” Featuring Vic Mensa

Tom Morello just shared the first “communique” from his upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground.

Related: Tom Morello Teases Solo Project Ft. Wu-Tang, Portugal. The Man, Outkast + More

“We Don’t Need You” meshes Morello’s signature guitar sound with Vic Mensa’s vocals, combining two unexpected yet complimentary sounds. The song fits both their usual contents with politically charged lyrics that are just aggressive enough to make you want to start a peaceful revolution.

Listen to the first single below:

In a YouTube clip describing the track, the two discussed how the collaboration came together and expressed mutual admiration for each other’s fearless and motivating work.

Watch them describe the meaning of the track here: