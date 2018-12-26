Twenty One Pilot’s Josh Dun Gets Engaged to Debby Ryan
See the adorable photos
After trying to at least kind of stay off of the internet to spend time with family over the holidays, we’re all scrambling to catch back up with our favs and see what we missed while we were enjoying too many cookies. It turns out, one of the most adorable things ever happened on December 23: Josh Dun and Debby Ryan got engaged.
Related: The Songs Shawn Mendes, Khalid, Twenty One Pilots, + More Couldn’t Get Out of Their Heads in 2018
After years of dating, the incredible power couple is tying the knot.
“He asked me to be his dude forever” actress Debby gushed of the Twenty One Pilots star. “He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest,” she continued in the caption of a stunning Instagram photo taken from a treehouse in New Zealand.
Swipe through the post below to see her happy tears and her super glam yet simple ring:
View this post on Instagram
My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his forever dude. He does things well, and right. His timing has pressed us and never failed us. He’s sincere and fun and disciplined and strong as heck and a nerd and a rockstar and a good midwestern man and a silly shirtless boy, and his family is endlessly warm and delightful and are such champions. I have two parents and a brother; they’re superheroes and they’re my home. They’ve been the only thing that moves my needle with the fierceness of deep empathy. I have never found that out in the world. I guess I figured it wasn’t a connection you could stumble upon, only something you could only be born into. Falling in love with joshua was discovering it in the wild. Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated. He is where all the voices narrow into one sound. My only simplicity, where the important things are clear and the other things aren’t that important. He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.