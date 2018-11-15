Twenty One Pilots Show Incredible Difference Between 2013 Tour and Now

Columbus, OH duo Twenty One Pilots has quickly taken over the world, going from playing intimate venues in their hometown to playing stadiums across the world.

A new video compares their Bandito Tour Arizona date to the first time they played there in 2013. The video starts with Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun carrying their piano down a narrow flight of stairs into the basement-like venue, promising the small crowd they’ll be back before cutting to recent footage of thousands of fans singing and dancing along.

In our previous exclusive interview, Tyler and Josh recalled a huge milestone that helped lead to their massive difference in crowd sizes: hearing themselves on the radio for the first time. The surprisingly underwhelming experience still changed their lives forever.