Watch Billie Eilish’s Eerie “You Should See Me In a Crown” Video

16-year-old Billie Eilish has quickly won fans over with her down-to-earth presence, soothing vocals and incredible style. From viral track “Ocean Eyes” to a collab with R&B star Khalid, this young talent has already proven she’s here to stay.

Her atmospheric “You Should See Me In A Crown” is a confidence-inducing track that has us ready to take over the world. A captivating vertical video for the song has somehow managed to cure all arachnophobia as the fearless Billie is decorated with spiders.

Watch her exude girl power in her typical streetwear with this eerie video: