Watch Brendon Urie Take a Nostalgic Trip to His Old High School

Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie is all about supporting each other, from uplifting your friends to larger scales of giving back to communities.

The generous frontman recently joined State Farm’s Neighborhood of Good program, partnering with them to deliver episodes highlighting his charitable nature.

In the first episode, Urie opened up about his childhood and how growing up in less than ideal conditions has stuck with him. Using music as an outlet to fuel his growth, he’s managed to turn it around and give back to oppressed and struggling communities.

The singer (and Panic’s original drummer) took a nostalgic trip back to his old high school, describing how he went from failing at trumpet to discovering his tons of other talents.

Watch the full video below. We’re not crying… just allergies.