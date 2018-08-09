Watch Dave Grohl ‘Play’ 7 Instruments in 23-Minute Song

Dave Grohl becomes the ultimate one-man band in his brand new documentary, Play.

The self-directed documentary features the master-musician taking on drum, guitar, keyboard, and bass duties. Play starts with a narration from the Foo Fighters frontman himself where he discusses the difficulties that come with being so dedicated to music and how attempting to master an instrument changes your life.

“There were moments in recording this when I was in the 20th minute and I’d stop and have to start over because I knew I could do it better,” he explains of his perfectionist nature.

Watch him tackle the blistering, 23-minute instrumental in the full documentary: