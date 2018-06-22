WATCH: Death Cab For Cutie Performs “Gold Rush” on ‘The Late Show’

Death Cab For Cutie is gearing up for the release of their ninth LP, Thank You For Today. The band recently shared their first single from the album, “Gold Rush,” a nostalgic track that reminisces about the rapidly changing city of Seattle.

Watch them perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below:

The Bellingham, Washington-based band start their full US tour this Saturday (June 23) and will release their upcoming full-length album on August 17.

Death Cab recently gave us a look into how the single came about and discussed everything from the inspiration behind their album title to their newest band members. Watch the full interview below!

