Young The Giant Shares New Single “Call Me Back”

Young The Giant just unveiled the fourth single off of their upcoming Mirror Master, due in just one week on October 12.

Related: Young The Giant Share “Superposition” + Announce New Album ‘Mirror Master’

“Call Me Back” is a vibey song accompanied by an out-of-this world video. The desperately romantic lyrics are backed by an understated melody, carrying listeners through the atmospheric song.

Who wouldn’t call Sameer back?!

The band also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (October 4) and delivered energetic performances of previously-released Mirror Master tracks “Superposition” and “Simplify.”

Watch below: