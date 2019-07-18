Where in the world is Dave Farra?

On today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show we played a new game called Where in the World is Shirtless Dave Farra. He has been on vacation for the last week traveling the world and taking his shirt off for Instagram. Where will he go next? Mahoney also admitted that his wife found a naked picture of a celebrity on his phone and you won't believe who it was. We also had an all new Redneck Report that featured a man who attempted to drink 33 beers in one sitting and we put a listener's dirty mind to the test in Bleeped BS.