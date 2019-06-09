The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/09/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Bush “Bullet Holes”

2 Juiceboxxx “Coinstar Song”

3 POP ETC “All The Wrong Places” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Phantogram “Into Happiness”

5 The Glorious Sons “Panic Attack” (X-Effect Debut)

6 morgxn “A New Way”

7 Weathers “Problems” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

8 Middle Kids “Real Thing”

9 Night Riots “Tokyo Diamond Eyes” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”

11 Thick “Your Mom” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Bear Hands “Reptilians”

13 Gary Clark Jr. “What About Us” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Rufus Du Sol “No Place”

15 Angels And Airwaves “Rebel Girl”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT - Stella Novae “Dance With Me” (Local Effect Debut)

2 Overstreet “All Nighter” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Foreign Air “Wake Me Up” (X-Effect Debut)

4 The Heavy “Better As One”

5 JR JR “Low”

6 Pixies “On Graveyard Hill” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Foals “In Degrees”

8 Black Pistol Fire “Pick Your Poison”

9 Liam Gallagher “Shockwave” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Albert Hammond Jr. “More To Life”

11 Elohim ft Awolnation “Flagpole Sitta” (Harvey Danger cover)

12 BRKN LOVE “Shot Down”

13 Catfish And The Bottlemen “2all”

14 Phantom Planet “Balisong” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Katastro “Your Girl”

16 Stone Temple Pilots “Big Empty (Acoustic Version)” (Throwback Track / 25th Anniversary of Purple)

