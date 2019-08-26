Dive into Delicious Drinks at Bite of Las Vegas

Celebrate the arrival of the fall season with Bite of Las Vegas. The day-long festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is headlined by Rob Thomas, Shinedown, James Arthur and other stars. In between all that music, guests will enjoy food from more than 40 vendors, including some of the most popular restaurants and food trucks in Las Vegas.

Of course, you'll need a few good drinks to wash down all those delicious eats. Guests 21-and-over are encouraged to drink responsibly with Coors beer and beverages featuring Smirnoff vodka. You can also enjoy a variety of drinks from other local favorites.

Aloha Kitchen

The popular Las Vegas chain will complement its savory Hawaiian cuisine with a couple cocktail choices. The Hawaiian Lifesaver is a topical mix of coconut rum, melon liqueur and pineapple juice. Meanwhile, the Hawaii 5-0 is a combination of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and blue curacao with sweet and sour. If you prefer to skip the alcohol, try the Keiki Cooler pink lemonade.

Smoothie King

Beat the heat with frozen drinks that aren't just delicious, but healthy too. Smoothie King is serving up a few of its bestselling smoothies for Bite of Las Vegas. Angel Food is made with strawberries, bananas, nonfat milk and turbinado (a less processed form of brown sugar). The Berry Punch combines strawberries, raspberries and blueberries with an apple-blueberry juice blend and electrolytes to keep you energized throughout the day.

The Twisted Lemon

Is there anything better than lemonade as the sun shines overhead? The Twisted Lemon puts a fresh spin on a summertime tradition by mixing in lime juice, orange juice and other flavors into its classic lemonade recipe. The Twisted Lemon sticks with real cane sugar and never uses high fructose corn syrup. The result is a beverage that's always sweet but not too heavy or sticky.

Jackpot Bar & Grill

Enjoy two cocktails prepared with breezy island inspiration. The Gold Rush blends coconut rum and banana liqueur with pineapple juice. The Royal Flush is similar but more simple, using grenadine in place of banana liqueur.

Are you thirsty yet? This is just a small example of the drinks available at Bite of Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14 in Downtown Las Vegas. The fun starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale now, beginning at just $25. Click here to learn more.