Enjoy Delicious Desserts at Bite of Las Vegas

By Rob Kachelriess

BITE OF LAS VEGAS 2019: Get your tickets today

Ready for something sweet? Every good meal deserves a delicious dessert and Bite of Las Vegas is no exception. The day-long event gets underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14 with more than 40 vendors, including chefs, restaurants and food trucks. Check out some of the top culinary experts who will be serving sweet treats and desserts at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

This nationwide chain has exploded in popularity with a growing base of loyal fans right here in Las Vegas. Each cake is baked fresh every day with ingredients like real eggs and gourmet raspberries. However, the cream cheese and butter frosting on top is what makes them truly addicting. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be at Bite of Las Vegas serving individual-sized portions for everyone to enjoy, including white chocolate raspberry, red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip and confetti, which is similar to birthday cake. There's also a gluten-free chocolate chip and perhaps most enticing of all, a sneak preview of pumpkin, a seasonal flavor not yet available in stores.

Braud’s Funnel Cake Café

Funnel cake has long been a favorite at state fairs, concerts and outdoor festivals. Enjoy a serving at Bite of Las Vegas with a recipe mastered by Braud's Funnel Cake Café. The dough is lightly fried to a soft crunch that's sweet, but not overwhelming, and usually sprinkled with powdered sugar. Diners at Bite of Las Vegas can choose to top their funnel cakes with chocolate, caramel, strawberries or cinnamon. Don't forget the whipped cream! If you want to try even more, Braud's Funnel Cake Café has a shop at Town Square with nearly 20 toppings on the menu.

Philly Freeze-Me

Don't mistake this treat for a snow cone. Philly Freeze-Me is the only business in Las Vegas that serves authentic Italian Ice desserts, or "water ice" as they're commonly known in the City of Brotherly Love. The flavored ice is scooped like ice cream -- and almost has a creamy texture -- but without any dairy. No ice chunks whatsoever. Philly Freeze-Me perfected the recipe with a top secret method. Just try for one for yourself. Flavors, named after streets in Philadelphia, include Chestnut Street Cherry, Broad Street Blueberry, Bridge & Pratt Pina Colada and Market Street Mango. A fantastic dessert option for vegans.

Cake Wagon

The Cake Wagon does things a little differently. The food truck serves cake in cups, usually with ice cream as a main ingredient. Try the s'mores flavor at Bite of Las Vegas, made with rich chocolate cake, melt-in-your-mouth ganache, toasted homemade marshmallow fluff and graham cracker crumbs. Apple cobbler, on the other hand, is crafted with vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream and apple pie filling, topped with whipped cream and crumble. Hungry guests will want to save room for the over-the-top "unicorn" of confetti cake and vanilla buttercream topped with cotton candy-flavored ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and cotton candy in a sugar cone. If that's not enough, order a side of waffle sticks with a choice of dessert sauces, whipped cream and toppings.

Are you hungry yet? Bite of Las Vegas is right around the corner with not only an appetizing array of food, but also music by Rob Thomas, Shinedown and other headliners. Click here to learn more and buy tickets today. Standard single general admission begins at $25.

